New Jersey therapy dog named best in country by American Kennel Club

A local therapy dog who has comforted people impacted my some of the most traumatizing recent events has received high honors for his work.

Axel, a 4-year-old Rottweiler, was recently named the nation's top therapy dog by the American Kennel Club as part of their 2022 awards for canine excellence.

The 110 pound dog has spent the last year supporting pandemic-weary healthcare workers in the ICU at Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.

"I'm not surprised at all, he makes my day every time he comes here," Clinical Coordinator Colleen Stancavage told FOX 29. "When you see him coming down the hall you're like ‘it’s going to be okay'."

Alex, 4, was named the top therapy dog in the country by the American Kennel Club.

John Hunt, co-founder of Crisis Response Canines, is Axel's handler and trainer. Hunt said Axel was deployed to Miami following the Surf Side condo collapse and to Uvalde, Texas following a shooting at Robb Elementary School that claimed the lives of 19 children and 2 adults.

"He's able to adapt, he's able to take on the stress of others and people feel that release time and time again," Hunt said.