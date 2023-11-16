New Philadelphia bus terminal is now open to travelers in Northern Liberties

A curbside bus station has been temporarily relocated in an effort to ease traffic issues as Philadelphia formulates a permanent solution.

The new bus terminal at Delaware and Spring Garden in Northern Liberties is officially open as of Thursday.

Greyhound, Peter Pan and FlixBus will operate from the south curb of Spring Garden at Front Street, while Megabus will operate from Spring Garden on the north curb, next to the Market Frankford Line.

It will serve as the temporary replacement through the beginning of the year, relocating services from the 6th and Market streets stop in Old City.

Passengers had complained that their previous wait was dangerous, crowded and uncomfortable.

"Efforts are underway to find an off-street location but require more time, and an interim change in location is needed urgently," Mike Carroll, Deputy Managing Director for the Office of Transportation, Infrastructure, and Sustainability, said last month.