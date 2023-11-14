$700K severance package for outgoing Bucks County superintendent under fire from newly elected board members

Tempers flared at a Central Bucks School District meeting Tuesday where the board voted to approve a $700k severance package for the outgoing superintendent.

Superintendent Abram Lucabaugh abruptly resigned on Monday, just days after Republicans lost five seats and majority control of the school board in a local election.

The current Republican-controlled board still holds power until Dec. 6, allowing board members to pass the controversial severance package Tuesday night 6-3.

Opponents of the hefty severance package voiced their opinions during a 90-minute public comment session, arguing the money should be poured back into schools.

"I think that this is a disgrace, obviously, paying $700k for a guy who resigns, who was very much disliked by the whole community to start with," an attendee said.

Newly elected Democrats as well as the outgoing board president have sought legal counsel and in a letter obtained by FOX 29, their attorneys are calling the separation agreement unlawful, void and unenforceable.

Incoming Region 8 board member, Susan Gibson, released a statement which reads, in part:

"We are currently evaluating all of our options with respect to the severance agreement and payments, including litigation and have not ruled anything out."

"Basically, I don’t believe that someone should get that kind of money to leave," parent Amy Hollenden said. "I do believe it's excessive. $700,000 is taxpayer money."

The board also passed a new policy that prevents transgender students from playing on sports teams that align with their gender-identity.