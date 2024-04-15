New Philadelphia prosecution unit targets juvenile, adult repeat gun offenders: DA

article

City leaders are taking a stand in the fight against gun violence in Philadelphia with a new initiative.

On Monday, DA Larry Krasner announced the launch of his office's Prolific Gun Offenders Unit, which will focus on those who repeatedly possess illegal firearms, both adults and juveniles.

The new unit will prosecute several gun offenses, including felon in possession of a firearm, straw purchases, ghost guns, juveniles in possession of firearms, as well as those arrested and charged with manufacturing and distributing "ghost guns."

Those arrested will also be investigated for any current activity with violent street groups in Philadelphia.

Assistant district attorneys assigned to the unit will also handle bail revocation hearings, and appeal low cash bail rulings "for those who pose a danger to the community."



ADA Jeffrey Palmer, supervisor of the PGOU, believes the unit "will have a significant impact on violent crime and gun possession in Philadelphia."