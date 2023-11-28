New ramps finally connect busy South Jersey roadways in effort to ease traffic

Drivers can sigh a breath of relief after a highly anticipated project finally reaches completion.

Two of South Jersey's busiest roadways are officially connected for the first time thanks to new ramps in Bellmawr.

The new ramps will allow direct movement from I-295 northbound to Route 42 southbound, and Route 42 northbound to I-295 southbound.

Officials say the $180 million "Missing Moves" project began in March 2020, and has been completed on time, and on budget.

"The project, which has been discussed for decades, will ease congestion and improve safety for the nearly 150,000 motorists who travel through this corridor daily," NJDOT said.

The new ramps opened Tuesday ahead of a typically congested morning commute in the area.

However, officials say there may still be overnight closures to complete minor fixes over the next few weeks.

The ramps are part of an even bigger project in the area, which is still under construction.



