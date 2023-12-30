New Year 2024: How to make resolutions last throughout the year

Many people make resolutions as the calendar turns into a new year. But, do those resolutions work?

Marking the end of something old and the beginning of something new, January 1st, for a lot of people, means a chance to wipe the slate clean and rewrite their story.

Psychologist Dr. George James says the key for resolution success is, "Start small. Build up confidence, then increase it a little bit and keep going from there."

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES:

Regarding resolutions, he adds, "They can be effective for some people. It’s usually hard and difficult for most people and one of the things I try to tell people, it’s important to review the previous year."

West Philadelphia resident Natalie Overton’s 2024 focus is on, "Entrepreneurship, being my own person and, the biggest thing, helping others."

Goals many people can agree are worth striving for in the new year.