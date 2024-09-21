NHL honors Gaudreau brothers in video tribute as season gets underway

article

As the NHL 2024-2025 season launches, the NHL has compiled a video tribute to the Gaudreau brothers, who were tragically killed August 29th while cycling in Salem County.

In addition to the video tribute, played by each team, a moment of silence is also held.

The Dallas Stars were the first to honor the brothers with the tribute, followed by additional teams throughout the league as preseason gets underway.

Johnny played 11 seasons in the NHL with the Columbus Blue Jackets and Calgary Flames and Matthew played professionally for five seasons in the American Hockey League, ECHL and Sweden.

The brothers were cycling in rural Salem County when a driver, Sean Higgins, according to court documents, apparently became frustrated when the two drivers ahead of him slowed down to go around the cyclists, and sped up to try to pass them on the right, striking the Gaudreaus.

Higgins is charged with two counts of death by auto, along with reckless driving, possession of an open container and consuming alcohol in a motor vehicle.

The brothers were laid to rest in a joint funeral September 9th.