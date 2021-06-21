NJ beach party shut down after thousands gather; 4 arrests

article

Authorities say a beach party that drew thousands to a New Jersey shore city prompted officials to shut the event down and resulted in four arrests.

The public safety director’s office of Long Branch said in a Facebook post Sunday that a social media post started the gathering along the beachfront around Pier Village Saturday night and attracted "what turned out to be thousands of young people."

Authorities said that at about 5 p.m. Saturday "drinking and unruly behavior began" and people were asked to leave the beach.

The crowd was eventually dispersed and four people were arrested for disorderly persons offenses.

