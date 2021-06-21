Expand / Collapse search

NJ beach party shut down after thousands gather; 4 arrests

Published 
News
Associated Press
article

LONG BRANCH, N.J. - Authorities say a beach party that drew thousands to a New Jersey shore city prompted officials to shut the event down and resulted in four arrests. 

The public safety director’s office of Long Branch said in a Facebook post Sunday that a social media post started the gathering along the beachfront around Pier Village Saturday night and attracted "what turned out to be thousands of young people." 

Authorities said that at about 5 p.m. Saturday "drinking and unruly behavior began" and people were asked to leave the beach. 

The crowd was eventually dispersed and four people were arrested for disorderly persons offenses.



