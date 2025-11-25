NJ charity's Christmas gifts stolen in Gloucester County: 628 kids affected

The Brief A charity in West Deptford was targeted by thieves who stole Christmas gifts meant for children in need. The theft involved 13 contractor bags of toys, leaving only used clothes behind. Wheels of Change, founded by Brenda Gonzalez, is now seeking donations to restock the stolen gifts.



A charity in West Deptford is reeling after thieves made off with Christmas gifts intended for children in need.

What we know:

A group of mothers dedicated to helping families was hit by thieves who stole Christmas gifts stored in a trailer.

Brenda Gonzalez, the director and founder of Wheels of Change, showed that two locks were cut off the trailer on Gateway Blvd. in Westville. Inside the trailer, Gonzalez said, "We had contractor bags like these piled all on top. It was like you couldn't even pass."

Now, only used clothes remain as the toys are gone.

The backstory:

Gonzalez started Wheels of Change four years ago during the pandemic after running a food pantry in Camden.

The organization serves as a resource center for families, providing items such as clothing, shoes, hygiene products, and food.

Gonzalez and other mothers sort through baby clothing inside the building, reflecting on the theft they believe happened over the weekend.

"Why is this happening to us? And who would be so heartless and do this to an organization that all they want to do is help individuals," Gonzalez said.

Efforts to restock the stolen toys

Gonzalez expressed her determination to ensure no child wakes up on Christmas morning without a gift.

"I don't want any child to wake up Christmas morning and not see a gift under the Christmas tree," she said.

Gonzalez explained that they purchase toys in bulk with money from fundraisers and donations, costing between $500 and $600 per pallet.

Currently, they have 628 children on their list, but the theft of 13 contractor bags of items has left them unable to adopt more children or provide for those already on the list.

What you can do:

If you'd like to help, please see heir donor box information below:

https://donorbox.org/christmas-jubliee-2025?preview=1764114493

Donations can also be made in person on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Also, pick-ups can be arranged. The charity is accepting toys along with coats and winter accessories.

1997 Gateway Blvd

Suite 4

Westville, NJ

What we don't know:

It remains unclear who the thieves are or how they managed to target the charity so precisely.