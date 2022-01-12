NJ man arrested for December homicide in Trenton, officials say

article

A New Jersey man has been arrested and charged for a December 2021 shooting homicide that occurred in Trenton, officials announced Wednesday.

Tevin Laster, 27, of Trenton, faces multiple charges in connection to the Dec. 18 shooting of Quashawn Kelley.

Authorities say, police responded to an early morning shooting on the 400 block of Garfield Avenue. Multiple calls were made for reports of a man shot.

When they arrived, officers located Kelley in the rear of the home on Garfield Avenue. Kelley was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the head, torso, arms, and legs.

He was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

On Saturday, in connection to the homicide, Laster was arrested by members of the Mercer County Tactical Response Team, U.S, Marshals NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force, Mercer County Homicide Task Force and Mercer County Narcotics Task Force.

The prosecutor’s office has filed a motion to detain Laster pending trial.

