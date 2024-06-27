NJ man convicted after camera captures sex assault of girlfriend's daughter: officials

A man is facing a possible life sentence after officials say he sexually assaulted his girlfriend's 5-year-old daughter on Christmas Day nearly a year and a half ago.

Oscar Oberlino Gomez Miralda, 41, was found guilty of aggravated sexual assault for an "act of sexual penetration" upon the child.

Officials say the girl's mother discovered the assault after using a camera phone to record her daughter's bedroom while she was at work.

MORE HEADLINES:

Miralda and the mother were in a relationship and living together in their Atlantic City home at the time.

He could spend 30 years without parole to life in state prison, along with mandatory registration as a sex offender and parole supervision for life.

Sentencing is scheduled for September 16.