NJ officials issue State of Emergency ahead of impending winter storm

Gov. Phil Murphy has issued a State of Emergency in preparation for the upcoming winter storm.

As such, the State of Emergency will be in effect beginning at 2 p.m. Wednesday. All state offices will be closed beginning at 1:00 p.m.

"We urge all New Jerseyans to stay off the roads, stay at home, and stay safe," Gov. Murphy said during a press conference.

Officials anticipate that infrastructure will be heavily impacted and that high winds might lead to issues with trees and power lines.

In preparation for the storm, the NJ Department of Transportation began brining the roads Tuesday.

Still, officials are issuing warnings to clear the roads and asking the public to remain at home due to safety concerns.

"If you don't have a good reason to be out, don't go out," Gov. Murphy reiterated after speeches from two other officials advocated such caution. "Stay home, stay safe."

Beyond that, New Jersey Transit has adjusted its schedules in anticipation of a storm that’s predicted to deliver snow and a wintry mix to the state. Trains will operate on a Level 2 severe weather schedule on Wednesday.

NJ Transit says passengers should expect delays, detours and potential cancellations if storm conditions intensify.

