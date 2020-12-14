Snow days could become a thing of the past now that so many students learn at home

So much snow in the forecast used to mean no school. But, it’s 2020 and with online learning, should snow days be a thing of the past?

Winter is descending on the Delaware Valley, bringing the first plowable snowfall in more than two years and millions of school kids are begging for that bit of happiness – a snow day.

But, with virtual learning, do students really need snow days?

A good point, to be sure, but some, including school leaders, disagree.

“We hope that snow days will always exist, but they are going to be different,” Radnor School District Superintendent Kenneth Batchelor stated.

Superintendent Batchelor says there are two snow days built into the district calendar if needed. Many other districts are doing the same. Batchelor says there’s value in a snow day, for mental health and a little bit of normalcy.

“We can all think back to the times when we were kids. And, it’s something magical for our kids, for our students. To have that day where Mother Nature blankets us with snow all over and we get to take a day and just stop,” Superintendent explained.

Kids in the Philadelphia School District are not so lucky. Any snow days will be a virtual day this year. The district says, “Instruction will not be interrupted for inclement weather.”

“They could use a mental break, you know. They’re stressed out, too. They’re kids. It’s stressful on everybody,” Dan MacMichael commented.

Even companies like Camden-based Campbell Soup Company are pushing the #SaveTheSnowDay campaign. Most districts are only allowing two or three days maximum this year.

“The third or fourth snow day, it’s like we’re making these up. Can’t we come up with something for these kids? So, I think we could have a little best of both worlds in future years now that we know we can instruct virtually,” Superintendent Batchelor added.

