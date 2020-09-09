NJ residents can register to vote online

article

Gov. Phil Murphy says New Jersey residents can now register to vote online.

The state elections agency launched its first ever online registration tool on Friday, though the governor announced it on Tuesday.

So far about 13,000 people have successfully registered online.

New Jersey will hold its first ever general election mostly by mail this year because of the governor's response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The governor and Democrat-led Legislature passed a measure to require all registered voters be sent a mail-in ballot.

