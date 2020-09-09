NJ residents can register to vote online
TRENTON, N.J. - Gov. Phil Murphy says New Jersey residents can now register to vote online.
The state elections agency launched its first ever online registration tool on Friday, though the governor announced it on Tuesday.
So far about 13,000 people have successfully registered online.
MORE: Full Election 2020 Coverage
New Jersey will hold its first ever general election mostly by mail this year because of the governor's response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Advertisement
RELATED COVERAGE: How to vote by mail in New Jersey
Election officials, experts and USPS urging voters not to wait until state deadlines to mail in ballots
New Jersey to mail all voters ballots for Nov. election, still offer in-person option
The governor and Democrat-led Legislature passed a measure to require all registered voters be sent a mail-in ballot.
___
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP
Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!