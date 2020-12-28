NJ rolls out COVID vaccines for long-term care residents and workers, though doubts remain

In New Jersey, some of the most vulnerable – nursing home residents, including a 103-year-old woman, received the coronavirus vaccine.

But, not everyone is ready to roll up their sleeve for a jab.

Signs of the season are everywhere in the Camden County borough of Collingswood. Out for a brisk walk, twenty-something residents of Arizona are in no rush to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

"People our age aren’t impacted. The only thing that would turn my mind around is my mother yelling at me enough," stated Annabelle Nagle.

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS

A dental hygienist is also not sure about the shots. She learned Monday her employer is not requiring a vaccination.

Advertisement

"I’m not going to lie. I’m still a little reluctant. I’d like to see how it pans out before I jump on board," dental hygienist Tiffany Embry, said.

In the Bergen County community of New Bridge, 103-year-old Mildred Clements, born a year before the pandemic of 1918, was the first N.J. long-term care resident to be vaccinated.

The governor was on hand at the Roosevelt Care Center where he touted the state’s plan to provide 80,000 vaccinations in long term-care homes over the next six weeks.

"Long-term care facilities across the country, and certainly here, in New Jersey, have been crushed by COVID-19 and have borne an outsized burden in this pandemic," Governor Phil Murphy stated.

In his afternoon COVID-19 briefing, Murphy reported 21 new deaths pushing the grim death count to over 16,700.

He swiped at the president for his sluggish signing of more COVID relief.

"Because of his delay, it is possible an estimated 500,000 New Jerseyans will not receive federal unemployment benefits, while the bill languished on his desk," Gov Murphy commented.

Back in Collingswood, where post-holiday foot traffic was light, one resident is ready to roll up his sleeve.

"I think it’s the independence of people. Some aren’t for vaccines, some are. I’m happy to have it. I hope my whole family will get it. I have confidence in it," Stephen O’Lexy remarked.

___

RELATED STORIES

Coronavirus Restrictions: What you need to know in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware

COVID-19 vaccine rollout to begin soon in Pennsylvania, New Jersey nursing homes

Murphy: ‘No problem’ revealing full virus spending details

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter