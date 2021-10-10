NJ school considers banning fans from high school football games due to rise in fights

A New Jersey high school is considering new security measures at football games after a spate of fights among fans in the stands caused a recent game to be suspended at halftime.

"Some of the options are no fans, which isn't a good option," Pennsauken High School Athletic Director Billy Snyder said.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Several fights reportedly broke out at Pennsauken High School's Friday night home game against Camden High School and forced the game to be canceled at halftime.

Pennsauken High is the latest school forced to alter plans for football games due to violence or threats of violence. Just last weekend, gunshots fired near the Cherry Hill West football game during halftime prompted school officials and police to lockdown the stadium.

At Monsignor Bonner High School in Delaware County, school officials said "recent events at sporting events" and concerning social media posts caused fans to be banned from games.

Officials will meet on Tuesday to figure out how to handle the remainder of the season’s games. Snyder said one idea being considered is limiting ticket sales or only welcoming immediate family and friends.

"There’s a challenge right now with crowds," Snyder said.

Pennsauken High School Football Field.

Snyder, the Pennsauken AD, has already talked to coaches and school officials at other districts around the region and said kids are having trouble getting used to these changed pandemic times.

They don’t know how to handle this freedom, or this coming back to a society of energy and they don’t take the energy well."

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter