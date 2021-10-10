Thousands participate in the Broad Street Run for 2021

A Philadelphia favorite returns after the pandemic put it on hold last year.

The race began at 8 a.m. with a few changes to this year's race including the course.

The 10-mile race will begin at North Broad Street and Fisher Avenue in North Philadelphia and end at South Broad Street and Pattison Avenue in South Philadelphia.

Cheer zones for spectators are also suspended this year.

About 17,000 runners are participating in the race this year.

Expect some bus detours and road closures until around noon.

