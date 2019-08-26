NJ schools policies say parents must pay lunch debts or face possible state probe for child abuse

New Jersey public schools are taking a tougher approach when it comes to parents not paying for their student meal plans.

The new approach asserts that families must either pay up or face severe consequence, according to reports from The Philadelphia Inquirer.

At first, students may not get a meal.

If the problem continues, parents could face a possible state probe for child abuse.

RELATED: APS offers free lunches for 2019-2020 school year | Schools that warned about lunch debt now accepting donation

Across the region, districts handle the issue differently, from giving students an alternate meal like peanut butter and jelly or slices of cheese on bread.

Advertisement

In some cases, schools will deny students any type of food or meal until the debt is paid.

RELATED: Pennsylvania school district warns parents they could lose kids over unpaid school lunches | La Colombe CEO: Pa. schools denied $22K offer to wipe out lunch debt

More severely, parents can be reported to the state’s Department of Children and Families, which investigates allegations of possible neglect or abuse.

Critics call it lunch shaming and say kids should not pay the price for what their parents can or cannot afford.

The strict policy has sparked a social-media firestorm.