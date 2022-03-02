NJ self-service gas: Bipartisan legislators introduce bill to give drivers option to pump their own gas

The old debate about whether drivers in New Jersey should be able to pump their own gas has returned.

On Monday, a group of bipartisan legislators introduced a new bill that would allow drivers in the state to have the option for self-service stations.

This comes as gas station owners say they are struggling with staff shortages and lack of business fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic and rising gas prices.

The Motorist Fueling Choice and Convenience Act, sponsored by Democratic Assemblywoman Carol A. Murphy and Republican Assemblymen Edward H. Thomson and Robert D. Clifton, would allow stations to have self-service gas pumps.

Gas stations would still be able to offer full service along with the self-service pumps, but stations with more than four pumps would be required to have an attendant, according to the bill.

If the measure does pass, drivers in the state could save about 15 cents per gallon.

