NJ unveils digital vax tracker Gov. Murphy says is not meant to serve as 'passport'

New Jersey now has phone app that lets people keep track of their COVID-19 vaccination card digitally.

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy announced the app called Docket during a news conference Monday in Trenton. He said it’s not meant to serve as a passport, and instead will serve as a backup in case people lose their paper vaccination cards.

State health officials couldn't say how much the app cost the state to develop.

Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli says officials plan to begin allowing people to use the app to track other vaccinations they have, but for now it works just for the coronavirus vaccine.

On Monday, state officials announced that 5,113,694 individuals who live, work, or study in New Jersey are now fully vaccinated.

Murphy also noted that new cases of COVID-19 have been driven by individuals who are not vaccinated, as he continued to urge residents to get the shots.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

