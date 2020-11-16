No fans allowed at Eagles home games under city's new restrictions

Fans will not be allowed to attend Eagles games at Lincoln Financial Field after the City of Philadelphia announced new restrictions Monday as the city battles a resurgence of coronavirus.

Outdoor gatherings are limited to 10% occupancy or 10 persons per thousand square feet. There is a cap for very large spaces of no more than 2,000 people which means no fans at Eagles home games.

The news comes after a limited amount of fans were allowed in the stands starting in October.

The city announced they are banning indoor gatherings of any size, public or private.

In addition, Philadelphia plans to ban indoor dining at restaurants, shutter casinos, gyms, museums and libraries, prohibit in-person instruction at colleges and high schools, and reduce occupancy at stores and religious institutions, the health commissioner, Dr. Thomas Farley, said at a news conference Monday.

“If we don’t do something to change the trajectory of this epidemic, the hospitals will become full, they’ll have difficulty treating people, and we’ll have between several hundred and more than 1,000 deaths just by the end of this year,” Farley said.

The new restrictions take effect Friday and extend at least through the end of the year.

