No injuries reported after shooting leads to multi-vehicle crash in Chester

A shooting led to a multi-vehicle car crash in Chester overnight, police say.

The incident happened around 1:45 a.m. near W 10th Street and Highland Avenue.

According to police, a shooting led to three vehicles being involved in a crash. The vehicle that was traveling struck two parked cars.

There are no words on injuries at this time. Details on what events led to the shooting are also unknown at this time.

