No injuries reported following shooting at Falls Township Wawa

Police in Falls Township are investigating a shooting at a Wawa Saturday afternoon.

The shooting occurred at the Wawa near Route 13 and West Trenton Avenue in Morrisville.

Police say no injuries have been reported in the incident, but have asked the public to avoid the area.

They say there is no immediate threat or danger to the residents in the area.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or can provide any information is asked to call police.

