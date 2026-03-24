‘No Kings 3’ rally: Philadelphia street closures, transit detours announced

The Brief Indivisible Philadelphia is organizing the "No Kings 3" march and rally for Saturday, March 28. The city is implementing road closures, parking restrictions and SEPTA bus detours to ensure public safety and manage traffic delays. Check below for full details.



City officials announced a series of road closures, parking restrictions and public safety advisories ahead of the "No Kings 3" march and rally organized by Indivisible Philadelphia, scheduled for Saturday, March 28.

Road closures and traffic impacts

What we know:

The march will begin between 12 p.m. and 12:30 p.m., with assembly starting as early as 11 a.m. at Love Park, the north apron of City Hall, 1400-1500 John F. Kennedy Boulevard and N. Broad Street between John F. Kennedy Boulevard and Arch Street, according to the city press release.

RELATED: What to know about the ‘No Kings’ protest in Philadelphia this weekend

The march will proceed northbound on 16th Street to Benjamin Franklin Parkway, ending at 22nd Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway for a rally from 1:15 p.m. to approximately 3:30 p.m. Officials say closures of adjacent roadways may be implemented to ensure public safety.

People participate in a "No Kings" national day of protest in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on October 18, 2025. (Photo by Matthew Hatcher / AFP) (Photo by MATTHEW HATCHER/AFP via Getty Images)

Significant traffic delays are expected, and motorists are urged to avoid the area by using alternate routes or public transportation.

The following streets will be closed at various times throughout the day:

Center lanes of Benjamin Franklin Parkway (5 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

2000-2300 Benjamin Franklin Parkway (7 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

1400-1500 John F. Kennedy Boulevard, N. Broad Street between John F. Kennedy Boulevard and Arch Street and Juniper Street between Market Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard (9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.)

15th Street and 16th Street between Cherry Street and Market Street, 1400-1500 Arch Street, Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 16th Street and 20th Street (9 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

1800-2200 Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 18th Street and Binswanger Triangle (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Additional closures may be implemented as needed, and streets will reopen as soon as they are cleared and serviced, according to city officials.

Parking restrictions and public transportation changes

Vehicles parked in posted "Temporary No Parking" zones will be relocated, and motorists should call the police district if their car is towed, per the city.

SEPTA bus routes 2, 4, 7, 16, 27, 31, 32, 33, 38, 43, 44, 48, 49, 124 and 125 will be detoured from 8 a.m. to approximately 4 p.m. Detours for SEPTA bus routes will be posted, and updates are available on SEPTA’s System Status Page and @SEPTA on X.

What you can do:

Attendees are advised to plan ahead for driving, transit, parking and child supervision. The city recommends wearing comfortable, weather-appropriate clothing and reading the Special Event Safety Guide before attending.

The city additionally urges everyone to avoid leaving bags or items unattended and to report suspicious activity or items to police or by calling 911. In an emergency, do not touch or move suspicious objects.

For real-time updates, residents can sign up for free ReadyPhiladelphia text alerts by texting ReadyPhila to 888-777 and follow @philaoem and @phillypolice on X for ongoing information.