'No questions asked': Philadelphia police hosting gun buyback event at Lincoln Financial Field

The Philadelphia Police Department is hosting a gun buyback event at Lincoln Financial Field on Monday from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The event is being held as part of a measure to help reduce gun violence in the city in partnership with the Philadelphia Eagles, who wore orange practice jerseys on June 3 to raise awareness for National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

Each person who turns in an unloaded firearm to a police officer at the event will get a $100 gift card from the Eagles and the Center for Violence Prevention at CHOP.

"No questions will be asked and no appointment is needed," according to officials.

Those attending the buyback event should enter the arena through Lot K off Pattison Avenue, authorities say.

Police say all firearms must be unloaded and safely stored in the trunk of each vehicle.

The event was scheduled ahead of a mass shooting on South Street that killed 3 and injured at least 11 early Sunday morning, but the Eagles reposted a statement, saying, "Our hearts break for those who suffer through the trauma of losing a loved one to gun violence. These unspeakable tragedies wreak havoc in our communities and continue to occur with alarming frequency. As we search for ways to effect positive change in our society, we pray for those grieving in Philadelphia and around our country."