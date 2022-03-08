'No relief in sight': Motorists continue to get hammered by ballooning gas prices

The price of gas across the country will likely continue to balloon after President Joe Biden banned Russian oil imports Tuesday to turn the screws on Russian leader Vladimir Putin's assault of Ukraine.

"We're banning all imports of Russian oil and gas and energy. That means Russian oil will no longer be accepted at U.S. ports," the president announced on Tuesday.

According to a report from the Associated Press, the U.S. imported 245 million barrels of oil from Russia in 2021, representing about 8% of all U.S. oil imports and an increase from 198 million barrels in 2020. That is less than what the U.S. gets from Canada or Mexico, but more than the country imported in 2021 from Saudi Arabia.

AAA website says the national average price for a gallon of regular is at an all-time high of $4.173, as of March 8. Motorists in the Delaware Valley have watched a 60 cent jump over the last week, AAA said.

"We’re looking at record gas prices across the region and nationally, there’s clearly no relief in sight for motorists," AAA spokesperson Jana Tidwell said.

Increased driving as the pandemic retreats, and the federally mandated refining of "summer gas" are both factors in future price hikes, according to experts.

During the same time in 2021, officials with AAA say the national average price for a gallon of regular is $2.76.

The highest recorded average price for a gallon of regular, according to AAA officials, was $4.114 in July 2008.

MORE ON GAS PRICES

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter