No ski masks allowed: Philadelphia City Council votes to pass citywide ban

Leave the ski masks at home this winter, because the Philadelphia City Council voted 13-2 Thursday to pass legislation banning the facial coverings across the city.

"We must send a message that masks are of no discernible public or private good when they just create fear and anxiety," Councilmember Anthony Phillips said.

The newly passed bill would prohibit people from wearing ski masks in parks, schools and on public transit. It now moves on to Mayor James Kenney for his potential signing.

It would also allow the city to enforce a $250 fine against those caught wearing a mask; $2,000 if a crime is committed.

However, there are exceptions for religious expression and "First Amendment activities," such as protesting.

The bill’s sponsor says most crimes in the city are committed by suspects wearing ski masks while opponents argue the bill targets the young.

Related article

"Just because somebody carried out an act in this particular item doesn’t make the item bad. The person chose to do that," West Philadelphia resident Saud Salahuddin stated.

Police have thrown their support behind the ban for safety reasons, while the ACLU argues it could violate free expression rights, and be misused by officers stopping and frisking pedestrians.

"This proposal feels more like an attempt to further criminalize young people of color than it does to actually get at safety concerns," Solomon Furious Worlds, with the ACLU, said.

"If somebody wants to shoot someone while wearing a mask, how will a $250 fine stop them," FOX 29’s Jeff Cole asked.

"What we wanted to do is help deter people from wearing a ski mask," Councilmember Phillips replied.

Thursday's vote comes just months after SEPTA enforced a similar ban.

Passengers wearing the ski masks would be given the option to remove them, or be escorted off of SEPTA property.