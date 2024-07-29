Norma Yates: South Jersey community honors woman 1 year after she vanished 'Someone knows something'

A South Jersey community has come together to pay homage to a beloved woman who went missing exactly one year ago Monday.

On July 29 2023, Norma Yates vanished without a trace from her home in Atco. Family and friends are not giving up hope as they still work to share her story.

FOX 29’s Steve Keeley spoke with them tonight.

After following every lead and every tip along with Winslow police, they say they're doing everything they can.

Norma Yates’ family & friends gathered where she was last seen alive, on a quiet country road in Atco.

365 days later, and her loved ones still have no answers.

"There was a wellness check," said Veronica Yates, Norma Yates’ daughter. "The wellness check came and went. Norma never returned home. They say she left. We know she didn't not leave of her own free will thinking she wasn't going to return. She had no cellphone, no pocketbook , no money, someone knows something."

Keeley: "What's the last year been like for you not knowing anything?"

Veronica Yates: "Terrible the unknown and there are no words to describe it. When your mother’s missing, and it's labeled as a walkaway, and you know that it wasn't she would never walk away from her family. It’s just a terrible thing."

On Monday night, Norma's daughters saw all this support, putting on bracelets that said ‘bring Norma home.’

She was 62 years old when she vanished.

A neighbor across the road shared this photo he took through his window of Norma the day she vanished, believed to be the last time she was seen.

Keeley: "Do you think foul play is involved here?"

Veronica Yates: "We reported our mother missing in a tragic situation, so we were in a recovery mode from day one. Recovery mode. I'll be clear…recovery."

"We know that we have to keep pushing," said Veronica."We've learned through this whirlwind of one year of hell that we have to fight for not just Norma but all missing persons and that the point today."

At this point, her daughters say they are in recovery mode, seeming to have long given up hope she would be found alive.

However, the hope they have not given up on finding are answers to what happened to Norma a year ago Monday night.

"We hope that pressing this issue and not going away will bring someone to light here to speak, maybe to come forward."