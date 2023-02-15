Norristown woman charged after 6-year-old son brought her gun, bullets to school

article

A 6-year-old boy was found with a handgun and bullets at his elementary school earlier this month, and now his mom is being charged in connection to the incident.

Jasmin Devlin, 30, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and reckless endangerment after turning herself in for allegedly failing to secure her firearm.

Officials say her son showed a "real gun and bullets" to students on a bus on the way to Joseph K. Gotwals Elementary School on February 9. The firearm was then discovered in the boy's backpack.

According to an investigation, the 6-year-old found Devlin's loaded semi-automatic handgun in her bedroom dresser the night before.

His 10-year-old brother reportedly took the bullets out of the gun and pretended to shoot the boy, who told officials he put the gun in his backpack in the middle of the night.

The gun was found to be a straw purchase that took place on March 4, 2022, by Joseph Rudnitskas, who was arrested in April 2022 for illegal firearms purchases.