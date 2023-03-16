North Philadelphia shooting leaves man critically injured after being shot 7 times: police

article

A shooting in North Philadelphia has left a man critically injured and fighting for his life.

According to police, officers responded to the 2700 block of North Orkney Street in the city's North Philadelphia section for reports of a person with a gun early Thursday morning at 6:45 a.m.

Authorities say a 43-year-old man was shot seven times in the upper part of his body.

Medics transported the man to Temple University Hospital, where he is in critical condition, per police.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and active, according to authorities.