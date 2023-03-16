Argument leads to stabbing in Live! Casino parking garage, police say

article

Philadelphia police are investigating a stabbing that stemmed from an argument in the parking lot of a city casino.

Authorities say the incident occurred on Wednesday night at 11:15 p.m. in the Live! Casino parking garage on the 900 block of Packer Avenue.

Police say a suspect stabbed a 34-year-old man in the left forearm and left thigh during an argument on the third floor of the garage.

According to officials, the victim was taken to Methodist Hospital, where he was placed in stable condition.

The suspect fled west on Packer Avenue in a dark-colored Infiniti SUV, police say.

Authorities say the investigation is active and ongoing.