North Philly shooting leaves man, 23, in critical condition, police say
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia Police are investigating a shooting in North Philadelphia that critically injured a man.
Police responded to the 1600 block of North 19th Street Sunday, just after 8:30 p.m., for a reported shooting, according to officials.
When officers arrived, they found a 23-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
He was rushed to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition.
Police are investigating the incident. No arrests have been made.
Just a half hour earlier, police were on the scene in Logan where another 23-year-old man was shot multiple times and in critical condition.
Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.
Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.
