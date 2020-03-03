North Wildwood police make arrest in Porta Potty viral video

article

A man seen in a viral video jumping into a Porta Potty from the top has been arrested in North Wildwood.

North Wildwood Police arrested 26-year-old Robert Daniels Tuesday. The Philadelphia man is charged with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

Video was posted February 23, showing a man jumping from the seawall into the top of a Porta Potty at Pine Avenue and Olde New Jersey Avenue. The video went viral, receiving over 300,000 views.

Daniels was released on a summons and is awaiting a North Wildwood court date.

