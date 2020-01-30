Expand / Collapse search

Northeast Extension reopens following crash involving tractor-trailer

By FOX 29 staff
Published 
Updated just in
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

An overturned tractor-trailer shut down a portion of the Northeast Extension for several hours Thursday.

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - All lanes have been reopened on the Northeast Extension of the Pennsylvania Turnpike following an overturned tractor-trailer. 

The crash happened between Quakertown Exit 44 and Lansdale Exit 31 around 4:45 p.m. Thursday. The road was closed for several hours before reopening around 9:30 p.m.

So far, no word on injuries or a cause of the crash.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates. 

