Northeast Extension reopens following crash involving tractor-trailer

All lanes have been reopened on the Northeast Extension of the Pennsylvania Turnpike following an overturned tractor-trailer.

The crash happened between Quakertown Exit 44 and Lansdale Exit 31 around 4:45 p.m. Thursday. The road was closed for several hours before reopening around 9:30 p.m.

So far, no word on injuries or a cause of the crash.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

