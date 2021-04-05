Northern Virginia couple celebrates 72nd wedding anniversary

A milestone weekend for a northern Virginia couple who celebrated 72 years of marriage! Marvin and Betty Quinn married on April 2, 1949.

The couple said the ceremony was at a church in Roanoke and their reception was held in the church basement. "Very simple compared with what goes on nowadays. So we don't need money to make it last 72 years," Betty said.

Marvin, a World War II veteran is 96 years old and Betty is 94.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

