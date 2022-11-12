Police: Employee hospitalized after ShopRite catches fire, forces evacuation in South Jersey

article

Emergency crews battled a blaze after a fire broke out at a grocery store in Gloucester Township early Saturday morning.

Heavy smoke and flames quickly spread from a refrigerated trailer in a loading dock to the rear of the ShopRite on Blackwood-Clementon around 8 a.m.

Police say all shoppers and staff were safely evacuated from the building, and one employee was treated for smoke inhalation at a local hospital.

A section of College Drive was also closed for several hours, until crews were able to get the fire under control.

Police say the fire doesn't appear to be suspicious at this time, but its cause is being investigated.