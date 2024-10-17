Nursing assistants charged with critically assaulting patient at NJ rehab facility
BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, N.J. - Arrests have been made after officials say a patient became the victim of those responsible for his care.
Dhenmark Francisco, 28, and Jovi Esperanza, 31, were each charged with aggravated assault in connection to an incident at the Crystal Lake Rehabilitation in Berkeley Township on Monday.
Both men are accused of assaulting a 52-year-old patient while working as Certified Nursing Assistants.
Officials did not provide further details of the assault, but did say the patient suffered critical injuries.
Francisco was taken into custody at the facility the next day, while Esperanza turned himself into the authorities.