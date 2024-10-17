Murder charge added for man accused of killing CHOP doctor in bike crash

The list of charges has grown for a hit-and-run suspect accused of claiming the life of a beloved young doctor who was out on a bike ride.

Michael Vahey, 58, was charged with third-degree murder during a preliminary hearing on Wednesday.

He is already facing several charges, including homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, in connection to the July crash that killed Barbara Ann Friedes, a 30-year-old chief resident at CHOP.

Prosecutors say he was driving 57 mph in a 25 mph zone when he fatally struck Friedes, who was riding a bicycle in the bike lane.

His blood alcohol level was also double the legal limit at the time of the crash, according to officials.

Friedes was rushed to the hospital with severe head trauma, but she did not survive.

"He struck her with such impact that he threw her body at least 150 feet, and she was probably dead then," ADA Joanne Pescatore said.

Friedes' family has stood alongside Philadelphia's cycling community, demanding a change from the city.

"Our daughter wasn’t the only tragic loss. There’s been so many and how many is enough, at what point is enough," said Barnara's dad, John Dietrick.