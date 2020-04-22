Nursing home residents, staff feel impacts of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania

Nursing homes are being hit especially hard by the coronavirus. In the Broomall Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, 88 residents have contracted COVID-19, 26 staff members have tested positive for the deadly virus, and 17 residents have died. The facility has been hit so hard members of the National Guard were called in.

According to a count by area health officials, 74 nursing home residents in Delaware County have died from coronavirus and 35 in neighboring Chester County.

National Guard medical task force arrives at Delaware County nursing home

"Of the 423 total deaths, 220 of them or 52 percent are nursing home residents, so nursing homes continue to bear the brunt of this epidemic," Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said.

The numbers are more grim in Philadelphia where the city’s health commissioner reports nursing home deaths make up over half of the total COVID-19 death count in the city.

"We were also working directly with nursing homes before the virus arrived here with infectious control techniques, how to avoid getting it in the facility," Dr. Farley added.

He also says it’s a tough combination of factors—the vulnerable elderly, susceptible to severe infections, and a ruthless virus.

Chester County, which runs its own long tern care facility, is posting a COVID-19 count for on it’s website. It reports positive cases and deaths in Chester and Delaware county nursing homes to keep the public informed on this difficult health crisis.

Chester County Health Department adds COVID-19 data for long term care facilities

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in a couple of weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.

