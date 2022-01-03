Ocean County shore towns hit with over half a foot of snow

Winter 2022 made an obvious entrance on Long Beach Island, with wicked wind and plowable snowfall.

Manager at Daddy O’s hotel and restaurant, Mickey Kirvay remarked, "I just said to my friends what are the chances that we get snow this year? It’s been so warm and, bang! We’re sitting in it."

Mickey Kirvay, manager of Daddy O's hotel and restaurant, shovels snow in front of the business.

In Ship Bottom, where the windows at Daddy O’s were open, Sunday, Kirvay is pushing more than a half foot of snow from the walkway, with optimistic intentions. By hand, work crews were removing snow midday, as the precipitation was expected to continue.

MORE HEADLINES:

Working the snowplow, Brian Wright hasn’t had much practice, lately. "I’m gonna keep plowing and try to keep up," he stated.

Snowy day at a beach in Ocean County, New Jersey.

"With the ocean and bay temperatures as they are, we usually don’t get snow because of the warm air, but this is the way it is today," Ship Bottom Fire Chief Todd Maclennan commented on the snow amounts.

The Maclennans just got back from 80 degree temperatures in Mexico and they were delighted to play in the snow Monday.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter