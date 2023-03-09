BORG: Health experts warn of dangerous alcohol concoction being popularized on social media

A years-old binge-drinking concoction popularized on college campuses is getting a second-life via social media, causing parents and health experts alike to warn young adults about its dangers.

The Black Out Rage Gallon, commonly shortened to "BORG," is being blamed for sending nearly three dozen people to the hospital at the University of Massachusetts' Amherst campus.

The university sent out a warning to students and families after sickened students were seen carrying jugs containing BORG mix.

The dangerous drink is often times a mixture of water, vodka, caffeinated flavor enhancer and electrolyte powder. Several videos on TikTok and other social media apps provide tutorials on how viewers can properly blend the drink.

Dr. Mike Cirigliano said the BORG jug is a form of binge-drinking and can lead to more than just intoxication and alcohol poisoning.

"It can lead to behavior that's risky, it' can lead to being in an emergency room on a ventilator," Dr. Cirigliano said. "Even if there are electrolytes and water in there, it doesn't negate the fact that there is a tremendous amount of alcohol – up to 16 drinks."

FOX 29's Shawnette Wilson asked local college students if they heard about the BORG drink and received mixed answers. Most local colleges and universities did not reply when reached for comment.