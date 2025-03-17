Off-duty officer attacked while running on Wildwood boardwalk; group arrested

The Brief An off-duty cop was attacked while out on a run on the Wildwood boardwalk last week. Police say the victim was attacked by a group of five suspects from South Jersey. All five suspects were arrested and charged in connection with the unprovoked attack.



Five suspects have been arrested and charged with the unprovoked attack of an off-duty police officer at the Jersey Shore last week.

What we know:

An off-duty Stone Harbor officer was assaulted while he was out on an evening run on the Wildwood boardwalk.

The victim suffered signigicant injuries, including a concussion and facial fractures.

Officials say the unprovoked attack was carried out by a group who had traveled from Gloucester and Camden counties.

All five suspects were arrested, and have been identified as Isaiah Ortiz, 19; Elijah Williams, 19; William Jewell, 20; Manuel Ortiz, 21; and Maliky Reyes, 20.

Isaiah Ortiz and Elijah Williams were remanded to the Cape May County Correctional Facility for aggravated assault and related offenses.

The other three suspects were charged with failure to remand aid to a victim and released on a summons.

What they're saying:

"We will continue to work tirelessly to hold those accountable for their actions and ensure that justice is served for the victim," said Cape May County Prosecutor Sutherland.

Isaiah Ortiz and Elijah Williams both face up to 10 years in state prison.