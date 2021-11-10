Off-duty officer shot, disarmed suspect while intervening in argument in Norristown

article

Montgomery County officials announced the investigation into the shooting of an off-duty police officer and subsequent arrest of a man that occurred Wednesday in Norristown.

Authorities were dispatched to a reported shooting at E Airy and Dekalb Streets and discovered the victim, Anthony Marano, suffering from a gunshot wound to his side.

Marano, who is an off-duty West Norriton Township Police Officer, was subsequently airlifted to Penn Presbyterian Hospital in Philadelphia.

Marano was in his personal vehicle, and stopped at E Airy and DeKalb Streets, when he witnessed an argument between a man and a woman. The man was later identified as 18-year-old Otis Kendrick.

Authorities say Marano became involved in the argument with Kendrick and during the argument Kendrick punched the side of Marano's vehicle.

It was this point, Marano exited his vehicle and confronted Kendrick, authorities added. Kendrick then brandished a handgun and shot Marano one time in the side.

After he was shot, Marano was able to disarm Kendrick who then fled on foot. After a brief foot pursuit, Kendrick was taken into custody by officers from the Bridgeport Police Department.

Marano was not armed at the time of this incident. Kendrick is currently in custody and the investigation is continuing.

If anyone has information about the shooting, please call the Montgomery County Detective Bureau’s Crime Tip Line at 610-278- DOIT (3648).

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter