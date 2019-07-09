Off-duty Philadelphia police officer injured in motorcycle crash

article

Philadelphia police say an off-duty officer was injured in a motorcycle crash on the 2200 block of Grant Avenue in Northeast Philly.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to police, the officer was on his personal motorcycle when he swerved to avoid an accident with a civilian vehicle exiting a shopping center parking lot.

The officer was transported to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital and is currently listed in stable condition. No other injuries were reported.

The officer is assigned to the 15th District.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.