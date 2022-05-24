Off-duty police officer, 27, killed in South Philadelphia motorcycle accident Tuesday night

Police say a 27-year-old, off-duty police officer is dead after a motorcycle crash in South Philadelphia Tuesday night.

At around 6:45 p.m., police say they responded to the 3300 block of South Broad Street for reports of an auto accident.

Upon arrival, police and medics say they found a 27-year-old man laying on the highway next to a crashed motorcycle.

The 27-year-old was traveling southbound down Broad Street when a vehicle, operated by a 22-year-old woman, was pulling out of the parking lot in an eastbound direction. Authorities say the woman was making a right hand turn to go south when she came into contact with the motorcycle driver.

The contact caused the motorcycle driver to lose control and police say he struck the curb at the median, causing his body to then strike a light pole.

Police and medics found the victim's body next to the light pole where they say he had significant trauma to his neck. Medics pronounced him dead on the scene.

The 22-year-old woman had no injuries, and she is being interviewed by accident investigation officers on the scene, according to police. Authorities say the woman remained on scene and is cooperating with investigative officers.

After the victim was transported to the medical examiner's office, police were told that the victim was an active police officer who was off-duty at the time of the accident.

Police say investigators and family are on scene and there are cameras in the area that they are trying to retrieve.

The identity of the officer is being held until his family members are made aware of the accident and his death.