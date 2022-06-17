Police: 17-year-old shot 'execution-style', killed outside store in Southwest Philadelphia

article

A 17-year-old has died after he was shot outside of a store in Southwest Philadelphia, police say.

According to authorities, the shooting happened on the corner of Buist Avenue and S 61st Street.

Police say officers and fire medics arrived on scene and found the teenager suffering from gunshot wounds to the head.

Medics rushed him to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 1:06 a.m., according to authorities.

Investigators were able to view the incident on surveillance cameras, police say.

From surveillance, authorities say they learned that a suspect shot one of the tires of a pickup truck parked near the store. Then, a second suspect picked up the same gun from the ground and walked east toward the teen who was leaving the store with food, authorities say.

According to police, the suspect got within a foot or two of the teenager and fired four shots at his head in what police are calling an "execution-style" shooting.

Inspector D.F. Pace says investigators will take the surveillance footage of the incident and use it to identify the suspects involved as the investigation continues.