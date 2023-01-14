Officer, civilian driver injured in Southwest Philadelphia head-on collision
SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia police officer and a civilian driver were both injured after their vehicles crashed in Southwest Philadelphia.
Officials say a 12th District officer was heading west on Kingsessing Avenue, near 59th Street, in a marked patrol car Saturday evening, just after 7 p.m., when someone driving a sedan eastbound on Kingsessing hit the police officer’s vehicle head on.
Medics took the officer to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center with unknown injuries.
The driver of the sedan was taken to the University of Pennsylvania Hospital. That driver sustained unknown injuries, as well.
Both vehicles have heavy front-end damage. An investigation into the accident is ongoing.