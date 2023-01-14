Officer, civilian driver injured in Southwest Philadelphia head-on collision

article

A Philadelphia police officer and a civilian driver were both injured after their vehicles crashed in Southwest Philadelphia.

Officials say a 12th District officer was heading west on Kingsessing Avenue, near 59th Street, in a marked patrol car Saturday evening, just after 7 p.m., when someone driving a sedan eastbound on Kingsessing hit the police officer’s vehicle head on.

Medics took the officer to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center with unknown injuries.

MORE HEADLINES:

The driver of the sedan was taken to the University of Pennsylvania Hospital. That driver sustained unknown injuries, as well.

Both vehicles have heavy front-end damage. An investigation into the accident is ongoing.