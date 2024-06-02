Officer on dirt bike struck by car resulting in injuries in Philly: police

A Philadelphia police officer has been hospitalized after police say an accident occurred in Philly’s Juniata Park neighborhood Sunday.

According to police, at around 4:37 p.m., an officer from the 22nd District, assigned to the ATV crackdown detail, was riding a police dirt bike (7M1) and was involved in an accident.

They say a woman driving a black Honda CRV made a U-turn near Bennington and East Cayuga Streets striking the police dirt bike.

The impact caused the officer to slide into a parked vehicle, resulting in injuries.

The officer was taken to Temple University Hospital by medics and his condition has not yet been announced.

The driver did not suffer any injuries. However, her Honda CRV has minor front-end damage.

The police dirt bike was totaled.

