Pennsylvania bar shooting leaves 2 dead, 7 others injured

Tragic scenes after a night out took a deadly turn inside a lounge and bar in Pennsylvania's Allegheny County this weekend.

Officers responded to the Ballers Hookah Lounge and Cigar Bar in Penn Hills for reports of a shooting just before 3 a.m. Sunday.

A man and woman were found dead inside, according to authorities, who have yet to release their identities.

Seven other victims were also injured, one critically.

Police believe multiple people opened fire after an altercation inside the bar. It is unclear what may have sparked the altercation.

No suspect descriptions, or information about possible arrests has been released at this time.

An investigation is underway, and police are asking anyone with information to contact the Allegheny County Police Department.