Officer-involved shooting leaves suspect hospitalized in Hamilton Township, NJ
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. - An investigation is underway into a police-involved shooting that left one man hospitalized.
The shooting occurred at approximately 9 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of the Krauszer’s Food Store on Greenwood Avenue in Hamilton.
It happened during a federal investigation involving the ATF and the FBI.
Authorities say that a preliminary investigation suggests a suspect entered a vehicle with an undercover officer.
The suspect engaged in an altercation with two federal officers and, at some point, an officer’s weapon was discharged.
The suspect, a Trenton man in his 20s, fled the scene on foot.
The suspect ultimately ended up at Capital Health Regional Medical Center where he is currently in critical but stable condition suffering from a gunshot wound.
His name was not released.
No other injuries were reported and no charges were filed, the prosecutor's office said.
No other information was released.
The shooting was under investigation.
